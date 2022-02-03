President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañan Palace on Jan. 24, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte is on quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, Malacañang said on Thursday, following his absence from the public eye for over a week.

Duterte "was recently exposed to household staff who tested positive for COVID-19," his acting spokesman Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles confirmed.

"The President has since been tested for COVID-19, and while the results of the test came back negative, he is currently observing mandatory quarantine protocols," Nograles said in a statement.



He said Duterte "continues to work while in quarantine, and is in constant communication with the members of the Cabinet in order to ensure that urgent matters are addressed, and to monitor the implementation of his directives, particularly with regard to the government’s COVID-19 response."

The President's last public appearance was a two-part taped national address that aired on Jan 24 and 25.



The elderly and people with comorbidity are at risk of developing severe COVID-19.

The 76-year-old Duterte, the oldest to become President, earlier said he suffers from Barrett’s esophagus, an inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach.

The President, in various instances, said he also struggled with back pains, migraines and Buerger's disease, which is linked to blockages in blood vessels associated with smoking during his youth.

Duterte completed 2 doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine in July. He has also received a booster jab from the same Chinese drug maker, Nograles said in January.