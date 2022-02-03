MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) would remain functional even if there are only 4 members in the 7-man en banc just 3 months away from the national elections in May, the poll body's spokesperson said Thursday.
"The Comelec is not crippled. It makes it a little difficult but it's not crippled, we can continue," Jimenez said in a press briefing.
On Wednesday, chairman Sheriff Abas and commissioners Antonio Kho and Rowena Guanzon retired from Comelec as they finished their 7-year term.
This leaves the Comelec with only 4 commissioners namely:
- Socorro Inting
- Marlon Casquejo
- Aimee Ferolino
- Rey Bulay
All four are also appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte, and 3 of them are from Davao.
According to Jimenez, the public should not be worried of the 4-man composition of en banc because all elections-related policies are already in place.
"Remember when we talk about running elections, we're talking about setting in motion preparations that were put in place while there was still 7 of them... We're at the stage when we're just implementing these procedures and processes," Jimenez noted.
However, Jimenez admitted that the remaining commissioners must always be present to reach a quorum and "get anything done."
"They have to have a quorum at all times because when a matter gets elevated to them, they're going to have to sit as quorum to get anything done," he said.
Jimenez added that filling the 3 vacancies remains an "urgent" issue.
Malacañang earlier said Duterte already has a shortlist of candidates that he may appoint at the poll body.
The Philippines is set to hold is national and local elections on May 9.
RELATED VIDEO
Comelec, Commission on Elections, halalan 2022, halalan2022, #halalan2022, James Jimenez, Socorro Inting, Marlon Casquejo, Aimee Ferolino, Rey Bulay, en banc