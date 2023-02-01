A Canadian flag flies at the Canadian embassy in Beijing, China, Jan. 15, 2019. Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE/File



MANILA — Canada and the Philippines are finalizing negotiations for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will lay the groundwork for increased defense cooperation between the 2 countries.

Speaking to select journalists during a briefing on its Indo-Pacific strategy, senior embassy officials of Canada said the MOU would pave the way for discussions on increased participation of Canada in military exercises, training, capacity-building, and security partnerships.

Senior embassy officials of Canada hope that the MOU will be signed by the 2 countries on the sidelines of the Shangri-la Dialogue defense summit slated this year.

“That MOU will lay out a broad framework for beginning a relationship. We’ve not had a deep defense relationship and opportunities to build that relationship were interrupted by disagreements between the 2 countries on issues like human rights, etcetera," Canadian officials said.

"We have new opportunity and so we are negotiating that. We see, both sides see an enormous potential and value. But we have to start at the bottom and we are looking for, at opportunities to increase our participation in exercises, in the absence of a VFA or SOVFA (Status of Visiting Forces Agreement), there are constitutional limits to that."

"The great thing about naval exercises is that they happen at the high seas, for example,” they added.

Since September 2021, 2 Canadian Navy vessels have stopped by Manila.

Canada has also been training Filipino submariners.

“We do not sell submarines. This is about making sure the Philippines has institutional, technical, military capacities necessary to operate these submarines because we believe it is in the Philippines’ best interest and the wider interest of peace and stability in the region,” senior embassy officials said.

Canada also welcomed the deepening of bilateral cooperation between the Philippines and Canada with the inaugural meeting of the Joint Economic Commission to be held this February.

The commission's priority is to eliminate bilateral trade barriers and the conduct of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Consultation to be hosted by Canada in June.

The Philippines has also proposed to establish a maritime dialogue with Canada.

The proposal, which is now being studied, will be “wide-ranging” and may cover matters such as environmental protection, oil spill mitigation, maritime safety, and fish stock management, according to the senior embassy officials.

INDO-PACIFIC STRATEGY

As part of its Indo-Pacific Strategy released in November last year, Canada plans to increase its naval presence and other military assets in the region to “mitigate coercive behavior and threats to regional security."

According to its Indo-Pacific Strategy, “Canada will work hand-in-hand with ASEAN and its member states to ensure full respect for international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, in the South China Sea.”

It will also work with allies “to boost awareness of the region and enhance resilience and preparedness, as well as to protect against coercive tactics and the theft of sensitive data, technology and intellectual property from our companies and research organizations.”

Asked about Canada’s approach to China, senior embassy officials said they would “challenge China when we ought to” and “cooperate with China when we must.”

“Canada’s approach is aligned with those of our partners in the region and around the world," they added.

Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy described China as “an increasingly disruptive global power” that “increasingly disregards” international rules and norms, as seen in its disregard for “UN rulings on disputes in the South China Sea, and its actions to further militarize that region and challenge navigation and overflight rights.”

Canada vowed to pursue dialogue with China to advance Canada’s national interests and “remaining true to our values, all the while focusing relentlessly on Canadian priorities.”

They also vowed to continue speaking up for universal human rights, as well as balance its approach to China with diversified investments in regional relationships and institutions.

“Canada will also continue to work with partners to push back against any unilateral actions that threaten the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, as well as the East and South China Seas,” the senior Embassy officials said.

“At the multilateral level: Canada will work closely with its partners to face the complex realities of China’s impact on the global stage and continue to invest in global governance and institutions," they said.

"Canada will pursue new solutions to push back against behaviors that undermine international norms, such as arbitrary detention and economic coercion. Where our interests overlap, Canada will partner with China multilaterally,” they added.

Aside from promoting peace, resilience and security, Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy includes objectives to expand trade, investment and supply chain resilience, building “on its deep, long-standing” people-to-people ties with the Indo-Pacific region.

It also supports the region’s transition to a sustainable and low-carbon future that is resilient to climate-related natural disasters.

Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy also strengthen its regional diplomatic engagement and work with partners to advance shared values and objectives, including the appointment of a Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific region “to advance Canadian objectives more effectively and reinforce our dialogue with the region.”

The Indo-Pacific Strategy will be directly supported by 24 new funded initiatives across 17 departments and agencies of the Canadian government, totaling $2.2 billion.

RELATED VIDEO: