LRT-1 signaling system upgrade kumpleto na

The LRT-1 launches their "Christmask" train, featuring a giant face mask and face shield at the front and caricatures of frontliners on the side, for their annual yuletide season design on December 7, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MAYNILA - Nakumpleto na ang upgrade ng LRT-1 signaling system, ayon sa Light Rail Management Corporation nitong Martes.

Magiging mas mabilis at mas maaasahan na ang railway system sa LRT-1 gamit ang Alstom system, ayon sa LRMC. Gamit ang sistemang ito, mas advance na ang communication at mas makabago ang teknolohiya nito para i-monitor ang operasyon ng kanilang mga tren sa biyahe.

Target ng LRMC na masimulan na rin sa kalagitnaan ng taong 2022 ang paggamit ng bagong signaling system sa fourth generation train sets nito.

“We have carefully planned these works to also improve the total traffic control system of LRT-1 while the operation was suspended on three (3) Sundays," ani LRMC Chief Operating Officer Enrico Benipayo.

"We would like to thank our passengers for their understanding and patience as this initiative will surely result to a more modern and reliable system at LRT-1."

Watch more on iWantTFC