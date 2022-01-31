Vice President Leni Robredo leads the turnover of the Angat Buhay Weaving Center in Brgy. Buahan, Lamitan City, Basilan on Jan. 26, 2022. OVP Photographers handout

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said the Philippines would not have a "first gentleman" if she won the presidency in May.

“Unang-una iyong magkaroon ulit ng katuwang sa buhay, sigurado akong hindi iyon mangyayari,” said the Vice President, widow of Jesse Robredo, the interior secretary who died in a plane crash in 2012.

“Sigurado akong hindi na ako mag-aasawa, sigurado akong hindi na ako papasok sa isang relationship, romantic relationship,” she said in a DZBB interview.

(First of all, having a partner in life again, I am sure that will not happen. I am sure that I will not marry, I am sure that I will not enter another relationship, romantic relationship.)

Robredo in September 2020 said it was "unimaginable" for her to date after her 25-year marriage with Jesse.

"I’ve been blessed with the best husband. Tingin ko hindi na ako magiging masuwerte ulit... I’ve had enough love to last me a lifetime," Robredo said in radio show.

(I think I won't be lucky in that regard again.)

The Vice President previously addressed what she dubbed as "misogynist" remarks about her personal life, including those from President Rodrigo Duterte.

In 2016, he remarked about Robredo's skirt and teased her about her relationship status, also implying he was a viable option for the widow.

He also asked Robredo in November 2020, "Ikaw, noong gabi, anong oras ka umuwi? Isang bahay ka lang ba, 2 bahay? Nagtatanong lang ako. Kay congressman ka. Kaninong bahay ka natagalan?"

(At night, what time do you go to sleep? Do you have one house or 2? I am just asking. You go to congressman. Whose house do you spend time in?)

To this, Robredo responded in a tweet: "When a President is a misogynist, the conversation goes down to this level."