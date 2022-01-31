MANILA — A bill seeking to grant additional benefits to Filipino centenarians was approved Monday by the House of Representatives.

With a 193-0 vote, House Bill 10647, which seeks to amend Republic Act 10868 or the "Centenarians Act of 2016", hurdled the final reading.

According to its congressional fact sheet, HB 10647 will provide monetary benefits to people who reached the ages of 80, 85, 90, 95, and 101.

Among the key provisions is the granting of P1 million cash gift to 101-year-olds, and P25,000 financial benefits for octogenarians & nonagenarians.

The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) will be the lead implementing agency, according to the bill.

The chairperson of the NCSC will be mandated to promulgate the necessary rules and regulations for the effective implementation of the legislation, in consultation with agencies such as the Departments of Social Welfare and Development; Interior and Local Government; and Health, among others.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for action.

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO