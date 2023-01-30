Video by Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News​

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday visited the wake of Jullebee Ranara, the Filipino migrant worker who was murdered and burned in Kuwait last week, vowing to provide assistance to her bereaved family.

Marcos told reporters that he personally wanted to extend his sympathies to Ranara's family at their residence in Las Piñas City.

"Ang pangako ko sa kanila kaya naman nagsakripisyo ang anak nila na magtrabaho sa abroad ay dahil may mga pangarap siya para sa kanyang pamilya. Sinabi ko, nawala na iyong anak niyo, kami na lang ang tumupad ng pangarap... lahat ng assistance na pwedeng naming ibigay, ibibigay namin," he said.

(I told them that I understand their daughter had dreams for their family, that's why she had to work abroad. I vowed to make their dreams come true on their daughter's behalf. We will extend all possible forms of assistance that we could provide.)

A scholarship is being prepared for Ranara's children, while death benefits from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) were also given to the slain OFW's family, Marcos said.

He is also set to hold bilateral meetings with the Kuwaiti government to determine if there were "weaknesses" in its labor agreement with the Philippines, which might have allowed Ranara's murder, and "make sure that those weaknesses are remedied so that the agreement is stronger."

"We hope this will not happen again to any of our countrymen," Marcos added.

Ranara, 35, was murdered last week, with her body burned and abandoned in a Kuwaiti desert. The son of her employer was arrested following the murder.

Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has since condemned Ranara's killing, while the DMW said that it was working with the DFA and the Kuwaiti government for a swift resolution of the case.

— With report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

