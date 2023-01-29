Kuwaiti foreign minister condemns murder of OFW Ranara

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Philippine Charge d’ Affaires to Kuwait Jose A. Cabrera III. Photo courtesy of Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs

KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah condemned the murder of Filipino worker Julleebee Ranara in Kuwait.

Sheikh Salem received Philippine Charge d’ Affaires to Kuwait Jose A. Cabrera III on Sunday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

According to Cabrera, Sheikh Salem asked him to convey his deepest condolences to the family and the Philippine government on the brutal and tragic death of Jullebee Ranara.

The official also condemned her murder and said that the perpetrator, who has been arrested and is currently in detention, will be punished for this heinous crime.

Sheikh Salem added that the actions of the perpetrator do not in any way reflect the character and values of Kuwaiti society, the Kuwaiti people, and the Kuwaiti government.

In a statement posted by the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait on its official Facebook page, Cabrera expressed appreciation for the cooperation and assistance of Kuwaiti authorities, particularly the swift action and response in the apprehension of the suspect and in the clearances for the shipment of Ranara’s remains.

The embassy statement outlined that Sheikh Salem said the MOFA will provide the Philippine Embassy with all the necessary assistance as it continues to monitor Ranara’s case.

Cabrera informed Sheikh Salem that, based on statements by Secretary of Migrant Workers Maria Susana V. Ople, there is no ban on deployment to Kuwait.

During the meeting, Sheikh Salem and Cabrera also discussed bilateral relations between the Philippines and Kuwait and expressed a mutual commitment to closer dialogue and engagement between the two countries, especially in the coming months.

The Philippine Embassy is still waiting till now for the official forensic report from the Kuwaiti authorities