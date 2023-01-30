Army forms court martial vs Durante, 6 others over Plaza killing

MANILA -- Philippine Army commanding general Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. has ordered the formation of a general court martial (GCM) to try BGen Jesus Durante III and his six men over the murder of model and businesswoman Yvonette Chua Plaza in Davao City last month.

Brawner issued the order last Saturday, after the board of inquiry (BOI) from the 10th Infantry Division that investigated Plaza’s killing recommended trying Durante and other army personnel in a military court.

Plaza was shot dead by two assailants in front of her rented house at the Green Meadows subdivision in Barangay Tugbok, Davao City last Dec. 30. After Plaza's killing, several posts on social media dragged Durante's name, saying he allegedly physically abused her. A post of a now inactive account has pictures of Plaza, with bruises and wounds on her face.

The BOI recommendation was endorsed to the Army’s Judge Advocate General and Provost Marshal for the conduct of a pre-trial investigation.

“A GCM was formed in anticipation for the administrative charges against the 2 officers and 5 enlisted personnel. Upon submission of the results of the BOI, the Army JAG and Provost Marshal will review the findings and initiate the preliminary investigation to identify violations in the AW prior proceeding to trial in the GCM,” Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad told ABS-CBN News on Monday.

“The Army believes in the country’s judicial system. The Army assures full cooperation and coordination with our law enforcement authorities,” he continued.

“The Army leadership will not condone such criminal acts amongst our personnel regardless of rank and position. As professional soldiers, we are committed in our core values of duty, honor and patriotism in the performance of our mandate to serve the people and secure our land.”

The GCM is the military’s highest level trial court that is responsible for trying service members for serious crimes. Once convened, the GCM is expected to look into the administrative aspect of Durante and the other soldiers’ case, and will be conducted parallel to the trial that will be done by a civilian court.

Brawner expects the JAGO and the Army Provost Marshal to submit their recommendation within the week.

Cases for murder, theft and obstruction of justice were filed in a civilian court last week against suspects in the killing of Plaza.

Among the named respondents were Durante, who had been relieved as the commander of the 1001st Infantry Brigade; Col. Michael Licyayo, deputy commander of the 1001st Infantry Brigade; Staff Sergeants Gilbert Plaza and Delfin Sialsa Jr.; Corporal Adrian Cachero; and Privates First Class Rolly Cabal and Romart Longakit.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte listens to the message of incoming Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander Colonel Jesus Durante III during the PSG Change of Command ceremony at the PSG Compound in Malacañang Park, Manila on February 25, 2020. Robinson Niñal Jr., Presidential Photo

According to Trinidad, Durante, Licyayo and 3 army personnel are now under the custody of the Philippine Army. Two other personnel implicated in the killing remain at large.

“The 2 officers and 3 EP implicated in the Plaza murder case are in the custody of the Philippine Army,” the Army spokesperson said.

“The 2 officers are in HPA, Fort Bonifacio after being relieved of their post as Commander of the 1001st Infantry Brigade and Deputy Commander of the 1001st Infantry Brigade. The 3 enlisted personnel are under the custody of H10ID in Davao.”

“The 2 other EP implicated in the murder case are still missing. The Army is in coordination with our law enforcement authorities since the beginning and will continue to support them,” he added.