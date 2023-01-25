Ex-PSG chief Durante tagged in slay of Davao businesswoman

MANILA -- The Special Investigation Task Group probing the death of Davao model and businesswoman Yvonne Chua Plaza on Wednesday tagged B/Gen. Jesus Durante of the Philippine Army as the mastermind behind the crime.

The suspects in Plaza's killing are members of the Army's 1001st Infantry Brigade, which Durante used to head, and have already surrendered to police, according to Region XI police chief B/Gen. Benjamin Silo.

Plaza was shot dead by two assailants in front of her rented house at the Green Meadows subdivision in Barangay Tugbok, Davao City last Dec. 30.

According to authorities, the weapon used in the crime was an Armed Forces of the Philippines-issued firearm.

It added that the pieces of evidence gathered by the investigation team “established” a relationship that supposedly existed between Durante and Plaza.

“May mga kasama sa statement ng witness na may kasamang selos," said Silo.

After Plaza's killing, several posts on social media dragged Durante's name, saying he allegedly physically abused her.

A post of a now inactive account has pictures of Plaza, with bruises and wounds on her face.

Early this month, Durante denied his involvement and said in a statement that he "demands justice" for Plaza's death.

"Yvonne was a friend. My name is being dragged based on an FB post made last April 2022 wherein I allegedly hurt her. She later retracted the post and issued a statement that I did not in any way harmed her," Durante had said.

The Philippine Army said Wednesday it will not condone any criminal act committed by its personnel.

"As such, BGen Jesus Durante has been relieved as Commander of the 1001st Brigade, after being named as a person of interest in the murder of Yvonnette Chua Plaza, to give way to an impartial and thorough investigation," Philippine Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr. said in a statement.

"The Army ensures the public that this incident is not service related," he added.

Durante headed the Presidential Security Group under the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

-- report from Chrislen Bulosan