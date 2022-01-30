Passengers ride the EDSA Bus Carousel in Quezon City on January 26, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Commuters in Metro Manila will no longer be required to present proof of their vaccination status to be able to ride public transportation beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1, an official said Sunday.

Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran said the “no vaccination, no ride” policy of the Department of Transportation is lifted once the National Capital Region (NCR) eases to Alert Level 2 status.

“Once we de-escalate to Alert Level 2, the no vaxx, no ride policy shall automatically be lifted,” Libiran told reporters.

Libiran made the statement shortly after the government announced that NCR and 7 other provinces will be under Alert Level 2 from Feb. 1 to 15.

The government implemented the "no vax, no ride" policy in Metro Manila nearly a month ago.

The policy was met with criticism by several groups, arguing that it was discriminatory against unvaccinated Filipinos and restricted their right of movement.

It resulted in passengers being unable to leave a Manila port due to their vaccination status.

