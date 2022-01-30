France opens scholarship programs for Filipinos

MANILA — Filipinos aspiring to study in France can now apply for scholarships offered by the European country's government.

In a recent statement, the French Embassy in the Philippines said it has started accepting applications for the PhilFrance Scholarship Program and PhilFrance-DOST Scholarship Program for Academic Year 2022-2023.

The PhilFrance Scholarship is awarded to qualified candidates who intend to pursue a master's degree in all academic disciplines taught at any public or private French higher education institution, the embassy said.

Awardees will be granted "boursier du gouvernement français" (French government scholar) status, and will be given the following benefits:

Tuition subsidy

One round trip ticket from Manila to France

Exemption from visa application fees

Monthly living allowance covering the duration of their studies

Health care package

Priority access to public student accommodations

Meanwhile, the PhilFrance-DOST Scholarship Program aims to encourage Filipinos to pursue a master's or doctorate degree in French public universities.

The program is jointly administered by the French Embassy and the Department of Science and Technology’s Science Education Institute.

The PhilFrance-DOST Scholarship Program prioritizes the following fields: Agriculture, Bioengineering, Bioinformatics (Medical), Biological Sciences, Climate Change, Forestry, Health and Medical Research, Material Sciences, Medical Chemistry, Natural Resources and Environment, Nuclear Application on Health, Nuclear Medicine, Veterinary Sciences, Virology.

Awardees of the PhilFrance-DOST scholarship are also granted boursier du gouvernement français status, with the following benefits:

Exemption from public university registration fees

One round trip ticket from Manila to France

Exemption from visa application fees

Monthly living allowance covering the duration of their studies

Relocation allowance

Coverage of pre-travel expenses

Health care package

Priority access to public student accommodations

Selected candidates of the PhilFrance-DOST scholarship must return to the Philippines immediately after completing their degree "to render return service or a period equivalent to twice the length of time that they spent in France for their degree," the embassy said.

Details and guidelines for both scholarship programs are available through the PhilFrance Scholarships website.

Aspiring scholars must submit their applications through the PhilFrance Scholarships website no later than April 4, 2022, at 12 noon.

Since 2016, the PhilFrance Scholarship program has funded the studies of over 65 Filipinos who have been able to pursue their graduate degrees in various fields.

