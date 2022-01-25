MANILA — Filipino women who are planning to pursue a master's degree or early academic fellowship in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) can apply for a scholarship offered by the British Council, the cultural organization said Tuesday.

In a statement, the British Council said there are 29 scholarships from six universities in the United Kingdom that Filipino women can avail under its Women in STEM (WiS) program, which is also open to applicants from other Southeast Asian countries.

Courses on offer include those in the fields of automation, climate change, health care management, and water engineering, among others.

The scholarship covers tuition fees, stipends, travel costs, visas, health coverage fees and a special support for mothers, the council said.

"We need more women and girls studying and working in STEM fields. But often, social and economic opportunities limit women from advancing their professional ambitions," said Leighton Ernsberger, director for education and english at the British Council.

"These scholarships will enable talented women to take up a life-changing opportunity to develop their careers in their chosen STEM fields and then harness the experience to make a greater impact for good when they return home," she added.

Last year, 15 scholars from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam traveled to the United Kingdom to start their master's degrees in STEM subjects under the WiS program.

The deadline for application is on March 31, 2022. Further details are available on this website.

