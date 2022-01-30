Authorities probe TikTok user over alleged threat to assassinate Marcos Jr.

MANILA — A TikTok user is being investigated after posting a comment on the video-sharing app threatening presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. of assassination, the Department of Justice said.

Screengrabs showed the TikTok user saying, “We are meeting everyday to plan for BBM’s assassination. Get ready.”

The incident reached the DOJ Cybercrime Division, which said it treated the comment as a “serious threat” and asked TikTok to conduct an investigation.

“We made an initial investigation on the matter and referred the same to the NBI-CCD and PNP-ACG for further investigation. We also emailed the TikTok Law Enforcement Outreach,” said Charito Zamora, officer in charge of trhe DOJ Cybercrime Division.

“We requested the data related to the subject account preserved pending investigation by the law enforcement agents concerned,” she added.

Marcos' chief of staff, Vic Rodriguez, said the aspirant will continue with his campaign activities despite the threat.

“While report on the assassination plot is concerning, we are not cowered by such threat. Bongbong shall continue to personally deliver his message around the country with firm resolve to unify the nation,” Rodriguez said.

Earlier this week, Marcos, son and namesake of the former dictator, missed some interviews and online events related to his presidential bid on May 9.

In May 2020, A public school teacher was arrested over his Facebook post, wherein he offered a P50-million reward in exchange for killing President Rodrigo Duterte.