Marcos Jr. in Davao, misses radio interview, caravan

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Friday missed a radio interview and an online caravan, with a radio program saying that his camp had difficulties in contacting the candidate.

The absence of Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, came a day after he and vice presidential aspirant Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio led the opening of their campaign headquarters in Mindanao.

Thirty minutes before the interview with DZBB, the radio management issued a statement saying the interview for the day would not push through.

DZBB said Marcos Jr.'s head of communications, Rey Briones, told the program that they are having a hard time contacting the presidential aspirant, who is in Davao.

The radio station said it would coordinate with the presidential candidate again to reschedule the interview.

Senator Imee Marcos, meanwhile, substituted for her brother at the scheduled online caravan for the transportation sector.

"Ako pala ang representative ng aking ading (I am the representative of my younger sibling),” she told transport leaders in a mix of Filipino and Ilokano during the online forum.

She echoed Marcos Jr.'s stand on lockdowns brought about by the pandemic, saying they should no longer be implemented

Rep. Bong Suntay, a taxi fleet operator, is one of the hosts of the online caravan.

At the end of the forum, he told the guests that other questions will be forwarded to Marcos Jr. and his running mate Duterte-Carpio, who was able to join the event.

"Pwede niyo i-message sa chat group at we will forward it to BBM and Mayor Inday Sara para mai-consider nila yung issue na sinabi ninyo... Pagpasensyahan niyo na po at nasa Tagum City sila at really pressed for time," Suntay said.

(You can leave a message on our chat group and we will forward it so they can consider the issues you raised. We apologize because they are in Tagum City and are really pressed for time.)

"Alam kong mahaba pa sana ang gusto ninyong dikskusyon pero pagpasensyahan niyo na at very busy talaga, natutuwa lang ako na they came in na makaharap ang transport sector.”

(I know you want a longer discussion but I apologize, they are really busy yet they still faced you, which is why I am happy.)

The Marcos regime, considered as the darkest chapter in Philippine history, saw thousands of people imprisoned, tortured, and killed.

Reports from global human rights watchdog Amnesty International said around 100,000 people were victims of martial law, with 3,000 killed, 34,000 tortured and 70,000 arrested.

The Marcoses also amassed an estimated $5 to $10 billion or more than P500 billion in ill-gotten wealth, according to the World Bank-United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s Stolen Asset Recovery report.

