PNP reports 30 more COVID-19 cases in police force

MANILA—The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said it has logged 30 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases among its ranks, raising the total number of infections in its force to 10,117.

The PNP said that as of 6 p.m., 587 personnel remained active COVID-19 cases.

It also logged 35 newly recovered staff, bringing its recoveries tally to 9,502.

The police recorded no coronavirus-related fatality. The death toll in the police force because of COVID-19 stood at 28.

Police officers have been serving as frontliners at checkpoints and border patrols since mid-March last year as the COVID-19 persisted.

Earlier on Saturday, the Philippines reported 2,109 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its total number of infections to 523,516.

With a total of 475,904 recovered patients and 10,669 COVID-related deaths, there are currently 36,943 active cases in the country.