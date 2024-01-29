PAGASA's former chief forecaster Roberto Sawi passes away

MANILA — Former PAGASA Weather Forecasting Section chief Roberto Sawi passed away last Friday, former colleagues from the weather bureau confirmed. He was 64.

Known for his calm demeanor and straight answers, Sawi was a staple of PAGASA's press conferences during tropical cyclone events in the past decade.

Weather forecaster Robert Badrina hailed Sawi's forecasting skill and humility.

"He taught us the importance of discernment (when to speak and when not to) especially during map discussions," Badrina said in a Facebook post.

A trained and seasoned forecaster, Sawi is attributed with correctly forecasting that Tropical Depression Amang would not make landfall in 2015. This allowed Pope Francis to proceed with his visit in Tacloban City.

Former PAGASA deputy administrator Dr. Esperanza Cayanan also lauded Sawi's contribution to weather forecasting in the Philippines.

"We salute you Robert Sawi for your 39 years of dedicated service to the Filipino people! Isa kang BAYANI, batikang Weather Forecaster, mapagkumbaba at matapat na naglilingkod ano mang oras lalo na tuwing may bagyo. Maraming salamat for the job well done," she commented on Badrina's post.

Sawi graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from FEATI University in 1981.

He started out as a weather forecaster in PAGASA in 1984 before becoming its chief forecaster in 2009. He was also officer-in-charge of the Weather Division from 2010 until 2014.

He retired from government service in 2023. He was survived by his wife, four children, and three grandchildren.