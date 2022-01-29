Video from PTV

MANILA—The National Capital Region and nearby areas will have enough water supply during the dry season, with the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) saying allocation adjustments were not needed for now.

NWRB executive director Dr. Sevillo David Jr. on Saturday said his agency wanted to sustain the current water allocations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Isa ’yung tubig sa importanteng measure para po makontra itong paglaganap [ng COVID-19] . . . Dahil po nitong pandemya, gusto natin i-maintain ’yung alokasyon at wala pong pagbabawas," David said during a public briefing.

Mitigating measures are also in place to prevent water shortage, he said.

Water concessionaires have already established water treatment facilities in Laguna Lake and Marikina River, besides Angat Dam, that could help add to the water supply, according to the official.

"Kumpara po noong 2019, mas handa po tayo. Andiyan ’yung mga deep wells . . . At ito pong water treatment facilities wala rin po noong 2019. Masasabi natin na ito pong mga . . . projects. . . ay makakatulong para mapangalagaan iton glimitadong supply sa Angat Dam," David added.