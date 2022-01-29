Taal Volcano releases steam-rich plumes as seen from Nasugbu, Batangas on January 29, 2022. Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

(UPDATED) Taal Volcano showed signs of activity on Saturday with a series of steam-laden "phreatomagmatic bursts" in Batangas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it recorded 8 weak phreatomagmatic bursts at the main crater between 1:18 p.m. to 9:57 p.m.

"These events were very short lived, lasting only 10 seconds to two minutes," the government scientific agency said in a statement.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the plumes reached as high as 900 meters.

Phivolcs said Taal Volcano had almost no volcanic earthquakes since Dec. 19, but the volcano, one of the most active in the Philippines, remains under Alert Status 2.

This means that sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas might occur.

Phivolcs has recommend that entry into Taal Volcano Island be strictly prohibited. The island is considered a permanent danger zone.