MANILA – The camp of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo thanked the Makabayan bloc Saturday for its support for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem, adding that the candidates are willing to work together with the coalition on “common platforms”.

“Nagpapasalamat si VP Leni at Sen. Kiko sa suportang inihayag ng Koalisyong Makabayan sa kanilang kandidatura. Binubuksan nito ang landas sa mas malalim na pagkakaisa para sa ikabubuti ng sambayanang Pilipino,” Atty. Ibarra "Barry" Gutierrez, Robredo’s spokesperson said in a tweet.

“Handa silang makipagtulungan hinggil sa sampung puntong inilatag bilang Nakikitang Kumon na Tindig sa mga Isyu at Plataporma sa kanilang deklarasyon,” he added.

Senatorial aspirant and former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares announced the group’s support to for Leni-Kiko tandem in an online event organized by opposition coalition 1Sambayan on Friday night.

Colmenares also received backing from 1Sambayan, naming him as the 8th candidate in its senatorial ticket.

On Saturday, Koalisyong Makabayan issued a formal statement and acknowledged the parties’ commonalities on issues which should be addressed and solved.

Makabayan Coalition’s declaration formally endorsing VP Leni for president and Sen. Kiko for vice president. #Makabayan4LeniKiko #KayangKaya pic.twitter.com/qozkPBBQsI — Neri Colmenares (@ColmenaresPH) January 29, 2022

Makabayan, in the statement, said the group and Robredo-Pangilinan tandem have similar approaches in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, contractualization of employees, the franchise issue of ABS-CBN, Philippines’ sovereignty among others.