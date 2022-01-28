PH rolls out use of Sputnik Lite as COVID vaccine booster

MANILA - Russia's single dose vaccine Sputnik Light can now be used as a booster shot regardless of primary vaccine, the Department of Health said Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration in November amended the jab's emergency use authorization to allow its use "as a heterologous booster" or a third dose following a primary series of a different vaccine brand.

Sputnik Light was found to have neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant when used as a booster shot for those inoculated with Sputnik V, experts earlier said.

The jab is also beneficial both for those who have contracted COVID-19 and those who have not gotten infected, according to Dr. Liza Gonzales, associate dean at the UP Manila College of Medicine and a member of the vaccine expert panel.

"It shows that in those previously infected but who were asymptomatic the neutralizing antibodies vs omicron is 87.5 percent, and for those with mild to moderate infection following vaccination the neutralizing antibodies is detected in 100 percent of the samples," she said.