PH, India sign contract for cruise missile system

MANILA - India and the Philippines signed on Friday the contract for Manila's acquisition of the BrahMos missile system.

The contract awarded to BrahMos Aerospace involves the supply of an onshore anti-ship missile system to the Philippine Navy.

BrahMos — a joint venture between India and Russia — has developed a cruise missile that the Indian defense ministry says is the fastest in the world.

Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu Kumaran and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana were at the signing ceremony, which was described by the Embassy of India as “a defining moment" for the countries' relationship.

“A significant step forward for India's Act East policy,” Kumaran said.

He also thanked Lorenzana and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. for their "active support" in strengthening bilateral ties with India.

"Today we are one step closer to elevating ties between our democracies to a strategic partnership and our shared objective of a free and peaceful Indo-Pacific,” he added.

Lorenzana earlier said the acquisition project includes “the delivery of three batteries, training for operators and maintainers as well as the necessary Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package.”

Tensions over the South China Sea spiked last year, with Manila and Beijing accusing each other of territorial violations.

China claims almost all of the waterway, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, with competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

