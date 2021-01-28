Lorenzana fires military intel chief over false tagging of UP alumni as NPA members

Maj. Gen. Alex Luna, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, J2, Armed Forces of the Philippines. Courtesy of the AFP Public Affairs Office

MANILA — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday fired the deputy chief of staff for intelligence of the Armed Forces of the Philippines over the release of a false list that tagged alumni of the University of the Philippines as members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

In a statement, Lorenzana said he relieved Maj. Gen. Alex Luna from his post effective Thursday due to his "unforgivable lapse."

The list of names of UP alumni who supposedly died or were arrested as NPA members, came from Luna's office, according to Lorenzana.

"His negligence only shows a lackadaisical attitude towards his job resulting to confusion and damage to reputation. We do not take these offenses lightly and I want to hold the people involved accountable," said Lorenzana.

Alumni from the premiere state university slammed the post, saying it stirred misinformation.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) had earlier admitted the mistake, and likewise apologized for posting the now deleted list on its Information Exchange Facebook account.

Marie Lisa Dacanay, president of the Institute for Social Entrepreneurship in Asia, earlier said that the AFP must be held accountable for releasing what she called "false news."

More details to follow.