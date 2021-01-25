Social media blunder: AFP apologizes over false list of supposed NPA rebels

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has apologized for posting a list that enumerated students and alumni of the University of the Philippines as members of the New People’s Army.

This, after alumni from the premiere state university slammed the now deleted post, and said the inaccurate photo stirred misinformation.

“We sincerely apologize for those who were inadvertently affected by inconsistencies regarding the List of Students who joined the NPA (Died or Captured) that was posted in the AFP Information Exchange Facebook account,” the AFP Information Exchange said in a Facebook post.

“That article has since been immediately taken down or deleted from our social media accounts,” it added.

It added that they are now conducting an internal investigation on how the list was published.



“The Office of the J7, AFP is already conducting an internal investigation as to how the list got published. Personnel who are responsible will be held to account,” it said.

“We want to assure the public that we are now reviewing our processes and procedures to ensure that similar incident will not happen again in the future.”

Marie Lisa Dacanay, president of the Institute for Social Entrepreneurship in Asia, earlier said that the AFP must be held accountable for releasing what she called "false news."

"I will not take this lightly as we need to make the AFP accountable for actions that are libelous and potentially endangering and wreaking havoc on the lives of individuals like me who are living a peaceful and meaningful life…" said Dacanay.

Dacanay said that she is in contact with his lawyer for the possibility of legal action against the AFP.

RELATED VIDEO: