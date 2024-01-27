Baguio, Metro Manila log coldest temperatures yet this Amihan season

MANILA —Temperatures dropped all over Luzon Saturday morning as the cool northeast monsoon or Amihan blankets the entire archipelago.

Baguio City records the current Amihan season's lowest temperature at 9.8°C. Nearby La Trinidad, Benguet also chilled at 10.0°C.

Several other PAGASA stations logged temperatures below 20.0°C:

Laoag City 16.2°C

Basco, Batanes 16.6°C

Malaybalay City 17.0°C

Science City of Muñoz 17.2°C

Tuguegarao City 17.6°C

Tanay, Rizal 17.7°C

Abucay, Bataan 18.2°C

Casiguran, Aurora 18.4°C

Sinait, Ilocos Sur 18.5°C

Aparri, Cagayan 19.1°C

Baler, Aurora 19.7°C

Laoag, Muñoz, Tuguegarao, Tanay, Abucay, Sinait, Aparri, and Baler also recorded their respective lowest temperatures this Amihan season on Saturday.

Metro Manila also observed its coldest temperature yet this season at 19.9°C in Science Garden, Quezon City.

The coldest all-time national record is 6.3°C observed in Baguio City on January 18, 1961. In Metro Manila, it is 14.5°C recorded on January 11, 1914.

The present Amihan surge may continue until midweek next week or the end of the month.

Apart from nippy weather, Amihan also brings light rains over the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, PAGASA said in its Saturday morning forecast.

The northeast monsoon season in the Philippines usually begins late October or early November and ends mid-March.