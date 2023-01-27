Department of Foreign Affairs building in Pasay City on September 5, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Chinese Embassy responded to about three-fourths percent of diplomatic notes or protests that the Philippines had filed from 2020 to 2022, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

“We were informed that for the period 2020 to end Dec. 2022, about 71% of our NVs (note verbales)/protests were responded to by the Chinese Embassy,” DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza told reporters in a text message when asked about Beijing's response rate.

The DFA on Thursday said that it would take "appropriate diplomatic action" after verifying reports that the Chinese Coast Guard allegedly forced Filipino fishermen to leave Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea earlier this January.

China and the Philippines are at odds over the South China Sea, within which is the smaller West Philippine Sea. Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire area despite an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Daza said the DFA was waiting for official reports from the military and law enforcement agencies on the latest maritime incident, which would serve as a basis for diplomatic action.

The Philippines has filed 4 note verbales or protests against China this year so far, according to the DFA.

Daza said 195 note verbales were filed in 2022 while 262 were filed from 2016 to 2021.