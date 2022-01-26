MANILA—Presidential candidate Senator Panfilo Lacson disputed Vice President Leni Robredo’s description of him as engaging in too much talk but lacking in “on the ground” work as a reason why voters should not choose him as the country’s next leader.

Robredo made the statement in her interview with Boy Abunda when asked for reasons why voters should not choose her rivals.

In a tweet, Lacson said it was not his nature to inappropriately show off (be “epal”) when he gives out help during times or calamities or when he helps individuals.

"Hindi ako kulang sa ‘on the ground’. Hindi lang talaga ako ma-epal tuwing magbibigay ng tulong sa mga kalamidad man o sa mga indibidwal na tulong,” Lacson said.