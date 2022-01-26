Vice President Leni Robredo on Jan. 25, 2022 visits he residents of Brgy. Pag-asinan in Sulu where the Office of the Vice President (OVP) partnered with the municipality of Pang Lima Tahil to build a 210-meter timber footbridge. Jay Ganzon, OVP handout

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo asserted women leaders "shine" during crises, as she argued why voters should pick her over her rivals for the presidency in the May elections.

In an interview with veteran host Boy Abunda that was streamed Wednesday, Robredo was given 60 seconds to say why voters should not pick the other candidates.

This was how she responded.

On former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.:

"Number one, sinungaling. Pangalawa, in the difficult moments, hindi siya nagpapakita."

(Number one, he's a liar. Second, he's a no-show during difficult moments.)

On Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso:

"Hindi klaro iyong paninindigan sa maraming bagay."

(His stand on a lot of things is unclear.)

On Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson:

"Maraming salita, pero kulang sa on the ground na gawa."

(A lot of talk, but work on the ground is lacking.)

Lacson fired back, "Hindi ako kulang sa ‘on the ground’."

"Hindi lang talaga ako ma-epal tuwing magbibigay ng tulong sa mga kalamidad man o sa mga indibidwal na tulong," he said on Twitter.

(I don't lack in 'on the ground' experience. I just don't show off every time I give aid during calamities or for the needy.)

On Sen. Manny Pacquiao:

"Ito malungkot, pero iyong kabutihan ng loob kasi sa atin hindi sapat."

(This is sad, but kindness is not enough.)

Asked why she should be president, Robredo said, “Ako, pinakita nitong krisis na ‘to and many other crises in the past na ang mga babaeng leader nagsha-shine during crisis."

"And ako, ipinakita ko ‘yan sa maraming trabaho namin dito sa OVP (Office of the Vice President). Marami kaming krisis na nalagpasan with flying colors," she added.

(For me, this crisis and many other crises in the past showed that women leaders shine during crisis. And I showed that with our work here in the OVP. We survived many crises with flying colors.)

