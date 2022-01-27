Home  >  News

1,370 pass January 2022 architecture licensure exam - PRC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2022 08:48 PM

MANILA - A total of 1,370 takers passed the January 2022 architecture licensure examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said Thursday. 

National University's Shaunn Remzzo Blanco topped the exam, garnering a score of 83.50 percent.

Blanco was followed by Lance Nathan Lim of the University of the Philippines Diliman with a score of 83.10 percent, and Gellie Ann Almacin of Adamson University with 82 percent. 

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/life/01/27/topnotchers.jpg

The University of Santo Tomas is the top performing school for clinching an 87.94 passing rate. 

A total of 124 out of 141 examinees from UST passed the exam, the PRC said.

It is followed by Ateneo De Davao University with an 82.69 passing rate. Forty-three out of 52 examinees from ADDU passed the exam.

A top performing school, the PRC said, should have at least 50 examinees with an 80 percent passing percentage.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/life/01/27/top-performing-schools.jpg

 

Read More:  January 2022 architecture licensure exam   January 2022 architecture board exams   results January 2022 architecture licensure exams   January 2022 architecture licensure exam results   PRC   architecture licensure exam   architecture board exam   architecture   Shaunn Blanco   National University   University of the Philippines   University of Santo Tomas   Ateneo de Davao University   Professional Regulation Commission  