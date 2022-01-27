MANILA - A total of 1,370 takers passed the January 2022 architecture licensure examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said Thursday.

National University's Shaunn Remzzo Blanco topped the exam, garnering a score of 83.50 percent.

Blanco was followed by Lance Nathan Lim of the University of the Philippines Diliman with a score of 83.10 percent, and Gellie Ann Almacin of Adamson University with 82 percent.

The University of Santo Tomas is the top performing school for clinching an 87.94 passing rate.

A total of 124 out of 141 examinees from UST passed the exam, the PRC said.

It is followed by Ateneo De Davao University with an 82.69 passing rate. Forty-three out of 52 examinees from ADDU passed the exam.

A top performing school, the PRC said, should have at least 50 examinees with an 80 percent passing percentage.