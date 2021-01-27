Travelers to take COVID-19 test on 5th day of PH stay instead of arrival date: Palace

Passengers wearing hazmat suits for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Parañaque, Jan. 14, 2021. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters/File

MANILA — Starting Feb. 1, travelers arriving in the country will get tested for the novel coronavirus on the fifth day of their stay in the Philippines, instead of upon arrival as previously required, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19, which met on Tuesday, required arriving passengers, "regardless of their origin," to "undergo facility-based quarantine upon arrival," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"They shall then undergo RT-PCR test on the fifth day from their date of arrival in the country, unless the passenger shows symptoms at an earlier date while on quarantine," he said in a statement.

"Once a passenger tested negative, the passenger shall be endorsed to the local government unit of destination where the passenger shall continue the remainder of the 14-day quarantine under the strict monitoring of the LGU," the official added.

Asked if this meant that travelers will not be tested upon arrival, Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Rachel Queenie Dizon-Rodulfo said "yes."

"An operational guidelines will be released before Feb. 1," she told reporters.

The new protocol shall take effect on Feb. 1 "for all persons who shall be allowed entry to the Philippines," said Roque.

The Department of Health recommended fifth day screening for travelers after several contacts of the country’s first patient with the new COVID-19 variant tested positive for the disease, days after they tested negative upon arrival in Manila.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said people who are infected with COVID-19 and are still in the incubation period might test negative even with the PCR test, which is considered the gold standard for coronavirus screening.

The variant includes a genetic mutation in the "spike" protein, which could theoretically result in easier spread of COVID-19.