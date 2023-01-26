A K-9 unit inspects the Recto Station of the LRT-2 in Manila on February 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Fur parents will be allowed to ride LRT-2 trains with their pets starting February, its management announced on Thursday.

Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) administrator Hernando Cabrera said pets will be allowed inside LRT-2 stations and trains from Feb. 1, subject to the following rules.

Pets should be fully vaccinated against rabies.

They should be placed inside a cage.

Pets should wear diapers.

"Kailangan malinis... 'yung usual na mga alituntunin, pinapatupad ng mga pet-friendly na establishment, ganoon din 'yung policy namin na i-implement," Cabrera said in a public briefing.

"'Yung policy na pinapaikot namin ngayon dapat naka-cage [ang alaga]. Kapag nakatali maaaring magkaroon tayo ng operational problem niyan sa loob ng tren o sa istasyon," he added.

(Cleanliness should be maintained. We are implementing the usual policies in place in other pet-friendly establishments. Pets should be caged. If they are just leashed, we could have operational problems inside the train or station.)

The LRTA also discourages the public from bringing "large" pets given how trains could be crowded, especially during rush hours.

"Kapag malalaki na, mahihirapan naman nang ipasok sa tren. Siksikan kung minsan sa tren," Cabrera said.

(If the pet is too big, they could have difficulty boarding the train. Sometimes it's packed with passengers.)

He said the LRTA would release additional guidelines on the policy that it teased on its social media pages on Wednesday.



Early last year, certain pets were also allowed inside MRT-3 trains, with their owners required to follow several rules.