Philippines reports 3 more deaths from omicron variant

Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID



MANILA - The Philippines has recorded 3 more deaths among patients that contracted the omicron COVID-19 variant, raising its total to five, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Three of the fatalities were elderly while all had comorbidities, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

One was partially vaccinated, another was unvaccinated, and the status of remaining 3 were still being verified.

The highly transmissible variant was now predominant in Metro Manila and other regions, with the parent lineage and its subvariant detected in the country, Vergeire earlier said.

