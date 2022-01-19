Philippines reports first 2 deaths from omicron variant

People line up for booster shots for bicycle and motorcycle riders at the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the Manila City Hall on January 14, 2022. The local government opened up the site to bicycle and motorcycle riding members of the general public after initially servicing only delivery riders. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - At least two individuals have died after contracting the omicron COVID-19 variant while 492 more infections of the lineage was found in returning overseas Filipinos and local cases, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Three cases remain active while 467 have recovered, the DOH said in a statement. The agency added it was still verifying the outcome of the remaining 20 cases.

The new omicron variant cases brings the country's total to 535. These were detected in the latest batch of whole genome sequencing done last Jan. 13 and 14, the DOH said.

Of the new omicron variant cases, 332 were local cases and 160 were Filipinos from abroad, the DOH added.

Majority or 227 of the new local cases were from Metro Manila, followed by Calabarzon with 76 cases, Central Luzon with 11 cases, Central Visayas with 5 cases, two each from Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Davao Region, Soccksargen, and the Cordilleras, and 1 each from Ilocos region, Mimaropa, and the Bangsamoro.

