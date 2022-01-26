Pacquiao thanks Robredo for picking him as her bet if she's out of the presidential race

Sen. Manny Pacquiao with Vice President Leni Robredo while attending a wedding in Cebu last November.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Vice President Leni Robredo for saying she will vote for him, if she is not running for the presidency this May.

“Nagpapasalamat ako nang malaki sa ating Bise Presidente sa pag-mention sa pangalan ko, sa pagtitiwala,” said the PROMDI presidential candidate.

Before filing their respective Certificates of Candidacy (COC), Robredo and Pacquiao had a number of meetings, hoping to forge a united opposition ticket, but failed.

With just over a week before the campaign season kicks-off, Pacquiao's campaign team is already looking at ways on how they could strengthen the public awareness for their lesser known senatorial candidates, he said.

“Dadalhin natin ang plataporma natin sa bayan. Yung honest government, 'yung tunay na pagbabago, yun ang importante. Kasi alam naman nating lahat na laganap ang korapsyon. Korapsyon ang nagpapahirap ng ating bansa,” Pacquiao told reporters.

(We will unveil our platform for our country. An honest government, real change, that's what's important. Because we all know that corruption is rampant. Corruption mires us in poverty.)

Part of his commitment is to provide a transparent government, the senator said.

And that includes disclosing to the public all his undertakings, including his SALN (Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth).

“Wala naman akong tutol d'yan. Open ako (to disclose my SALN). Proud naman ako na isapubliko yung SALN dahil pinaghirapan ko, buhay ang itinaya ko, dugo at pawis ang puhunan… at iyong iba, itinulong ko sa taumbayan,” Pacquiao said.

(I have no objections. I'm open to disclose my SALN. I'm proud to show the public my SALN because I worked for what I have, risked my self, invested blood and sweat... and I shared some to my countrymen.)