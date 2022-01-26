MANILA- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has earmarked "standby funds" to provide “medical and legal assistance” for teachers sitting on the electoral boards (EBs) during the May 9 national and local elections this year.

This is in light of the non-inclusion of COVID-19 risk allowance in the Comelec’s 2022 budget, according to Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez, spokesman for the commission.

Information on the total amount has yet to be announced.

Comelec chairman Sheriff Abas earlier said the proposal was not approved by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The poll body was asking for a P41.9 billion budget, but the DBM approved only P26 billion.

Meanwhile, Jimenez said there are ongoing consultations with the health department on the rule on mandatory use of face shields at the polling centers.

The rule remains, for now, he noted.

DepEd earlier this year said Comelec approved its request to raise the honoraria of teaching and non-teaching personnel who would serve as poll workers in next year's elections.

The DepEd added that Comelec "fully supported" the department's request to increase poll workers' pay by P3,000.

WATCH