SAF trooper killed in Sultan Kudarat ops accorded full honors

MANILA—The body of slain policeman Staff Sergeant Elenel Pido has been brought to the headquarters of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force in Taguig City, where he will be accorded full honors.

Pido was killed during a law enforcement operation in Sultan Kudarat against an armed group, which left 12 other people dead and 4 wounded.

PNP chief Debold Sinas had earlier identified the group of former Barangay Captain Datu Pendatun Talusan as allegedly behind attacks on police and military forces in the area, and other illegal activities.

Pido and his team were serving warrants of arrest on Talusan's group when they were allegedly fired upon by Talusan and his men.

His fellow SAF troopers praised the late officer for his heroism during the ensuing firefight, saying his bravery saved lives.

Patrolman Arvy Sanco alleged the suspects were waiting in ambush when they breached the door of their safe house.

"Kung hindi dahil sa kaniya (Pido), siguro ubos na din kami, kasi hindi namin alam sa second floor may bumabanat sa amin. Kaya naswerte lang din namin dahil kay Pido. Hero talaga siya. Salute ako sa kaniyang katapangan," he said.

