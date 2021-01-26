COVID-19 cases in PH top 516,000; add’l deaths higher than recoveries for 2nd straight day

A worker disinfects the turnstyles at the LRT-2 Santolan station on January 22, 2021 as the station reopens to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The station has been non-operational since October 2019 after a fire damaged some of its equipment. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 1,173 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Philippines to 516,166.

The additional data does not include reports from 9 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

The DOH also recorded 94 additional COVID-related deaths and 18 new recovered patients, the 2nd straight day that the number of newly reported fatalities is higher than new recoveries.

With a total of 475,423 recovered patients and 10,386 COVID-related deaths, there are now 30,357 active cases in the country.

Active cases refer to patients who are still infected with COVID-19 and are staying either in the hospital or under home quarantine.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new COVID-19 cases are Cebu City with 84, Davao City with 67, Cavite province with 51, Quezon City with 47, and Rizal province with 41.

The DOH previously said it is monitoring the increase in cases in Davao City, Cebu City and other areas outside Metro Manila.

Three cases, 2 tagged as recovered, were removed from the official count due to duplicate entries.

The DOH said it also found out that 15 cases identified as recovered were actually deaths.

The country has also detected 17 cases of the UK COVID-19 variant.

