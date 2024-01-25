Rabies cases increase, dengue cases down - DOH

A Filipino owner (R) tries to hold down her dog while community council staff (L) working with the Humane Society International (HSI) administers an anti-rabies vaccine on the dog in Payatas district of Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Sept. 24 , 2018. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The Department of Health recorded a 63-percent increase in rabies cases starting mid-December 2023.

The DOH said it logged 13 rabies from Dec. 17 to 31, 2023, up from 8 cases reported 2 weeks prior."

The regions that saw higher cases included Metro Manila, Ilocos, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Wester Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro, the agency said.

Seven human rabies cases were reported from Jan. 1 to 13, 2024, the DOH added.

"Rabies kills. Pets such as cats and dogs may carry rabies and infect their owners. Stray cats and dogs may likewise do so," DOH said.

It noted that a law requires local governments "to ensure that all dogs are properly immunized, and where there are stray dogs, to strictly enforce dog impounding activities."

"The DOH is tasked to provide post-bite treatment at minimum expense to humans who are exposed, and pre-exposure prophylaxis to high risk personnel. Prevention is always better than cure: all cats and dogs must be vaccinated against rabies, and all animal bites must be brought to medical attention immediately," it added.

DENGUE CASES

Meanwhile, dengue cases dipped to 16 percent nationwide from Dec. 3 to 16 with 8,629 cases, compared to 7,274 cases from Dec. 17 to 31.

"This has gone down further to 5,572 cases recorded from January 1 to 13, 2024. Note however that the numbers may change as there may be late consultations and reports," the health department said.

"Only 14 deaths have been reported from January 1-13, 2024, giving a case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.25 percent," it added.

The DOH said dengue cases usually increase during the rainy season.

For families and establishments that have to store water due to the El Niño phenomenon, the agency advised them to cover and regularly clean water containers to prevent mosquitoes from laying their eggs.

The agency reminded the public to carry out the 5S strategy to fight dengue infection in their areas:

Search and destroy mosquito breeding grounds

Self-protect

Seek consultation

Support fogging in outbreak areas

Sustain hydration