If elected president, Lacson says wife will only have 'ceremonial role' as First Lady

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2022 05:19 PM

Sen. Ping Lacson speaks ABS-CBN News/File
Sen. Ping Lacson speaks during their “Online Kamustahan” held at their headquarters in San Juan City on Nov. 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Presidential aspirant Sen. Ping Lacson said Tuesday he sees only a ceremonial role for his wife Alice de Perio as First Lady if he wins as president.

"Well, pang ceremonial First Lady 'yung role. Wala 'yung mga head ng foundation, much less hindi puwedeng makialam sa governance. Talagang masisira. Hindi pa ako maka-focus," he told ANC's "Dateline".

Lacson said he wants to protect his wife from "opportunists", adding that relatives meddling in government affairs may lead to compromises.

“Tama na iyong moral support. Sufficient na sa akin iyon. I also want to protect her from opportunists,” he said. - report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

