UP student regent opposes giving honorary degree to Mark Villar

MANILA — The University of the Philippines (UP) plans to confer an honorary degree to Sen. Mark Villar, drawing opposition from students' representative in the university's highest policy-making body.

The plan to give an honoris causa to Villar was made public Monday after the UP Office of the Student Regent (OSR) published on Twitter its letter to UP President Danilo Concepcion, expressing opposition to the move.

The OSR represents students in the UP Board of Regents, described as the "highest governing body" in the UP System. The board is co-chaired by Concepcion.

"Despite his contributions to several infrastructure projects in the University as the Secretary of Public Works and Highways, we must look into the character of him as part of the Villar family," Student Regent Siegfried Severino said of Villar, who previously led the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

"Several issues of land-grabbing and development aggression hound their family's reputation and his stint as the Secretary of DPWH exacerbated these key issues," Severino said.

Severino said conferring an honorary degree to Villar "seemingly puts all these issues under the rug."

In a text message to ABS-CBN News Digital, UP Vice President for Public Affairs Elena Pernia confirmed the premier state university's plan to give an honorary degree to Villar.

UP Assistant Vice President for Public Affairs Jose Wendell Capili said the conferment would take place on Friday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's Teleradyo, Capili explained that UP usually gives an honorary degree to benefactors or people who are accomplished in their respective field.

"Ang batayan nila... it's either people who rendered service to the university or who had given a certain type of donation o kung 'di naman ay may accomplishment sa kaniyang larangan," he said.

(Their basis for giving an honorary degree... it's either people who rendered service to the university or who had given a certain type of donation, or those who have accomplishments in their field.)

Capili also confirmed reports that the Villar family donated in 2016 a five-hectare property to UP in Dasmariñas, Cavite for a new campus.