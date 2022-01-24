Revelers watch a fireworks display at the Bonifacio High Street in BGC, Taguig City as they welcome the new year on January 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila's latest rise in COVID-19 cases has reached its peak, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said Monday.

The Department of Health earlier said it was too soon to tell if virus infections in the capital region have begun to decline.

"Lumalabas nag-peak na at makikita natin ilang araw nang sunod-sunod bumababa ang kaso sa NCR at lumiliit ang porsyentong inaambag nito sa ating total caseload,” he told reporters.

(It seems it has reached its peak and we can see that cases in NCR is now declining and its percentage in the total caseload is getting smaller.)

NCR can go down to Alert Level 2 if it has a moderate-risk or 0 to 200 percent growth rate within 2 weeks, an average daily attack rate of 1 to 7 cases per 100,000 population, and 49 percent and below healthcare utilization rate, Duque said.

The region's COVID-19 bed occupancy is at 41.8 percent while its intensive care unit beds are 47 percent full as of Sunday, according to the DOH.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 will meet Thursday to determine Metro Manila’s alert level for the next two weeks, Duque said.

"That is not yet cast in stone, kailangan pag-usapan pa. We need to review the metrics. Ganon naman ang IATF, maya’t-maya nirereview ang ating mga metrics,” he said.

(That is not yet cast in stone, it will still be discussed. We need to review the metrics. The IATF reviews its metrics time and again.)

Duque said other regions were directed to expand their healthcare and isolation facilities in preparation for a rise in cases, which the health agency flagged last week.