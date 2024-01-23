MANILA — The Senate committee on Women, Children, Family Relations on Tuesday ordered Davao-based televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, leader of the controversial Kingdom of Jesus Christ church (KOJC), to attend the next hearing on alleged illegal practices in his religious group.

"Kayo pastor ang dapat humarap sa susunod na pagdinig because you are being subpoenad by this committee. Di po kayo anak ng Diyos na exempt sa awtoridad ng estado," said panel chairperson Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who initiated the probe.

Quiboloy skipped Tuesday's hearing despite the panel's repeated invitation.

Hontiveros denied that the investigation was a "religious persecution," saying she only wants to uncover alleged "disgusting" abuses within the KOJC.

"Hindi po ito religious persecution. Ito'y pagsisiyasat sa paggamit sa paniniwala, pananalig o pananampalatay ng iba para gumawa ng mga kasuklamsuklam na abuso at pinsala sa mga tao,"

Hontiveros' panel on Tuesday presented several testimonies from Quiboloy and his church's alleged victims, mostly women who accused the leader of sexual abuse.

The senator said her panel would introduce more witnesses alleging abuses by Quiboloy and his group.

"Sa hearing na isa-subpoena kayo, maglalabas kami ng iba pang mga testigo," Hontiveros warned.