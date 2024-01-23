Marcos says VP Duterte 'testing the waters' on running anew for public post

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said Vice President Sara Duterte may just be checking how people will react when she announced her intention to run again for public office in the next election.

"I think she's also testing the waters to see what the reaction will be. That's the only thing I can...I haven't talked to her about it," Marcos said in an interview with GMA News.

Marcos also said he would talk about the issue later, since he just heard about Duterte's announcement and they have yet to talk about it.

Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, earlier announced her intention to run in the upcoming elections.

She did not disclose the position she will run for in the next election.

Duterte's term as Vice President will end in 2028.