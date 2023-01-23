MANILA - Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, the officer-in-charge of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, has been appointed as its director, the agency announced Monday.

Bacolcol said his appointment was “signed last January 13” by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his oath-taking took place earlier this day.

He assumed the OIC post when former Department of Science and Technology Usec. and Phivolcs OIC Dr. Renato Solidum was appointed to the position of DOST Secretary.

Bacolcol began his career in Phivolcs as a Science Research Specialist from 1997 up to 2005, then as an Associate Scientist (2005), Director III (2021), and then Director IV (head of Phivolcs) this month.

He graduated from the University of the Philippines-Diliman in 1995 with a bachelor's degree in geology, and also earned a DEA (Diplôme d’études Approfondies) in 1999 and his Ph.D. in Geology in 2003 from the Universite de Paris VI (Université Pierre et Marie Curie) in Paris, France.

He obtained a Diploma in Development Management from the Development Academy of the Philippines in 2016.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Bacolcol said he first had some “apprehensions” about his appointment but he acknowledged his colleagues' support.

“There are challenges. I am confident I have the support of everybody in Phivolcs,” he said.

As the new head, Bacolcol said he plans to continue the programs set by Solidum, but he has also “several things in mind”.

“Phivolcs will see to it that every scarce resources allocated is carefully utilized in the most sufficient way. And I would like to strengthen further our partnerships with foreign and local organizations," he said.

"And we are pushing for the Phivolcs Modernization Act,” he added.

Bacolcol vowed to continue to push for “smart and resilient communities”.

