Retired military generals say no destabilization plot vs Marcos admin

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (left) reviews honor guards during Armed Forces change of command ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo center in Quezon City, August 8, 2022. Ezra Acayan, EPA-EFE/File.

MANILA - House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Monday met four major groups of retired military generals who reaffirmed their support for the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and the leadership of both Houses of Congress.



A press release from Romualdez's office said 22 retired generals attended the meeting with the Speaker at the House of Representatives, which was facilitated by the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association (PMAAAI), Association of Generals and Flag Officers (AGFO), Philippine Military Academy Retired Alumni Association (PMARAA), and National ROTC Alumni Association, Inc. (NARAAI).



The same press release explained that the military generals informed Speaker Romualdez that there is no truth to allegations being circulated in social media that PMA alumni and other groups of AFP retirees are supporting destabilization moves against the Marcos administration.



“We are all here today, united, to air our support to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, his administration and the leadership of the House of Representatives and the Senate,” said Admiral Danilo Abinoja, chairman and CEO of PMAAAI said in the press release.



“We continue to abide by and vow to defend the Constitution, and the duly-constituted authorities. That is our oath, then and until now,” he stressed.

The same press release said Abinajo informed Romualdez that the PMA is not the only military school in full support of the Marcos administration; but also all the schools producing servicemen for the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.



“In fact, the Association of Service Academies of the Philippines is issuing a manifesto of support to President Marcos and his administration,” the retired admiral disclosed.



“Ayaw naming magkagulo. A kingdom should not be divided if we want it to succeed,” Maj. Gen. Marlou Salazar, Vice President of NARRAI, said.



“We support the sentiments of the PMA alumni here today and we are duty-bound to defend the Constitution even now that we are out of service. Some have different beliefs, but the general membership is united in defending this government,” Gen. Raul Gonzales, chairman of PMARAAI, said.

Gen. Gerry Doria, Vice Chairman of AGFO, also reaffirmed their group’s support to President Marcos and his administration.

Gonzales presented the Speaker a copy of the resolution issued by PMA Class ‘75, of which he is the president, condemning “abhorring acts that undermine the economic, social and political gains that the current administration has put up over the years.”



“In the light of the numerous misinformation and propaganda prevalent in the social media that tend to polarize certain groups in our communities, our class would like to manifest in the compelling terms, that we stand in unanimity and conformity with the duly constituted authorities, and to obey the laws, legal orders, and decrees promulgated by them,” the resolution read.



Romualdez thanked the retired generals for coming to his office and spending some time to share their sentiments with him and other House leaders.



“We, in the House of Representatives, are happy to receive you here and listen to you. Words are not enough to express our gratitude to all of you. We are always sensitive, responsive and reflective of what you have to say even after you left the service,” he said.



“Now that you are civilians, you have the whole perspective from outside given the years of service that you have given to the nation. We value all that you share here today," he added.

