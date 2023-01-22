MANILA - Two low pressure areas (LPA) and the shear line will bring heavy rains over parts of the Philippines this week, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weekly weather forecast, PAGASA said there is currently an LPA inside the Philippine area of responsibility, with two more expected to enter within the week.

The LPA that is currently inside PAR is "embedded along the ITCZ [intertropical convergence zone] and is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression", PAGASA added.

Another LPA may form east of Mindanao by Wednesday and may hit Mindanao before dissipating by Thursday, while a third LPA may form in the same area by Saturday.

PAGASA said the third LPA may develop into a tropical depression, and will be named "Amang".

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon or amihan will surge again starting Tuesday. It will then reach Visayas by Wednesday and wane by Thursday.

However, there will be another surge by Friday which will continue until next week.

This surge will cause the formation of a shear line, which will mainly affect the Caraga region and Eastern Visayas, and the Bicol region by the weekend.

The two LPAs and the shear line, according to PAGASA, will bring heavy rains over Mindanao, Visayas and Palawan until Friday, while light to moderate rains due to the amihan will prevail over the eastern side of Luzon, including Oriental Mindoro from Tuesday until Thursday.

The shear line from the second amihan surge on Friday, meanwhile, is expected to affect Calabarzon, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque and Romblon, and the Bicol region.

Metro Manila will also be affected by the amihan most of the week, with cloudy skies with possible light rains from Tuesday to Friday, and rains on Saturday.

Parts of the country have been grappling with floods brought by a series of low-pressure areas (LPA) and the shear line.

