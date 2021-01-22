Children aged 10-14 allowed to go out in MGCQ areas: Palace

A child watches as a disinfection team prepare their gear for an operation in Barangay West Crame, San Juan City on March 23, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country’s pandemic response has allowed minors aged 10 to 14 to go out of their homes in areas under the least stringent lockdown level, easing a restriction meant to stop the spread of COVID-19, Malacañang said on Friday.

Previously, only those aged 15 to 65 were authorized to go out, with the exception of work, getting necessities and vacationing in certain areas.

"Iyong 10 to 65 [years old] ay pupuwede na pong lumabas sa MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) area," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

(Those aged 10 to 65 years old can go out in MGCQ areas.)

"Ibig sabihin po nito, iyong mga bata na may edad na mas bata pa sa 10 at iyong mga seniors na mas matanda pa sa 65 ay dapat stay home pa rin po," he said on a government-run television program.

(This means that children with ages below 10 and seniors above 65 should still stay home.)

Local governments in GCQ areas, the third strictest of 4 lockdown levels, are urged to also allow 10- to 14-years olds to go out, said Roque.

The trade department earlier backed the easing of age restrictions in areas under MGCQ so that commercial establishments like malls would have more customers.

"Kung tayo ay talagang nagnanais makabalik at maka-recover ang ating ekonomiya kailangan talagang dahan-dahanin din nating ang pagluluwag pagdating sa age restrictions," Lopez said in a public briefing.

(If we really want to let the economy recover, we really need to slowly ease age restrictions.)

A public health expert last November warned that children could become COVID-19 superspreaders if they are allowed to go out.

"They say the holiday season is about kids and children but I think if they will be allowed to roam around and visit the malls they will be the ones to carry the virus at home. They will be the superspreaders and they will affect their parents and grandparents so this is dangerous," said Dr. Tony Leachon, a former adviser of the government's pandemic task force.

"This has been happening in other countries where the children are actually the superspreaders in the home and in other areas," he told ANC's Headstart.