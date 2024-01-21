This photo taken on September 22, 2023 shows Chinese coast guard personnel aboard their rigid hull inflatable boat beside a floating barrier as they guard a passage to the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. Photo by Ted Aljibe, AFP.

MANILA -- The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday confirmed the reported harassment that Filipino fishermen experienced from the China Coast Guard in Bajo de Masinloc in Zambales, which is the southeast entrance of the Scarborough Shoal.

Commodore Jay Tarriela of the PCG said they have tracked the origin of the videos circulating online which showed personnel from the China Coast Guard accosting Filipino fishermen after the latter were spotted collecting sea shells in the area.

"The PCG have successfully identified the origin of the videos and have taken steps to gather sworn statements from the individuals involved," said Tarriela.

"Mr. Jack Tabat from Zambales, has admitted that the video came from their boat, FB Legendary Jo. According to his statement, on 12 January 2024, Filipino fishermen who were collecting sea shells near the South entrance of BDM experienced harassment from the China Coast Guard. The fishermen were instructed to return the shells they had gathered to the sea and were subsequently driven away."

Based on Tabat's testimony, five Chinese Coast Guard personnel on board a rubber boat approached them. Four of them disembarked the rubber boat and went after the Filipino fishermen.

"He also documented one Chinese Coast Guard personnel grabbing the fishing boat and preventing it from departing unless the fishermen threw back their gathered sea shells into the sea," said Tarriela.

"Currently, the PCG is awaiting the arrival of the fishing vessel this evening, which was subjected to the China Coast Guard's harassment. We intend to gather testimonies from the fishermen as well."

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea and has ignored an international tribunal ruling that its assertions have no legal basis.

It deploys boats to patrol the busy waterway and has built artificial islands that it has militarized to reinforce its claims. -- With Agence France-Presse.

