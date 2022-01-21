MANILA- Presidential aspirant Leni Robredo has told supporters that she is shunning patronage politics as a leader, and that it is important that officials treat people as partners rather than beneficiaries.

The vice president told this through a virtual meet and greet with her supporters in Bataan, Zambales and Olongapo City, hosted by Robredo People’s Council via Facebook.

“Para sa akin ang pulitika hindi dapat ganyan, hindi na tayo kailangan humingi kasi ang pangangailangan natin nadyan na sinagot na,” Robredo said.

(For me, politics should not be like that. We do not need to beg because our needs should be already addressed.)

Robredo told her supporters in the various projects of the Office of the Vice President that the people are not treated as mere beneficiaries but as partners in development.

“Ang ino-offer namin isang klaseng governance na ang pananaw namin katuwang namin ang mga tao sa pag-govern hindi iyong ako ang lider kayo ang beneficiary ng mga programa,” Robredo said.

(What we are offering is a type of governance where we view people as partners. I am not the type of leader that treats people as beneficiaries.)

The Vice President also promised a group of Aetas in Botolan, Zambales led by its chieftain Fe Domulot that she will continue supporting indigenous peoples communities.

“Nakabisita na po ako sa inyo, may nabisita na rin akong IP communities sa Bukidnon, sa Ifugao at Mt. Province, sa South Cotabato may pinupuntahan tayo at eto po ang commitment natin na sisiguraduhin natin na anuman ang community-based livelihood nila ay susuportahan,” Robredo said.

(I already visited you and some IP communities in Bukidnon, Ifugao, Mt. Province, and South Cotabato. We are going somewhere and this is our commitment. We will make sure that all of your community-based livelihoods will be supported.)

Domulot also showed VP Leni during the virtual meet their photo together when she visited their community.

“Sa katunayan po mayroon kaming ilang picture ka na dumalaw ka sa amin,” Domulot said.

(To be honest, we have photos that you indeed visited us.)

“Naalala ko po yon, napakasaya nung pagpunta ko sinayawan niyo pa ako,” Robredo responded.

(I remember that I was so happy when I visited you. You even danced for me.)

The Vice President earlier said it is important for officials to be on the ground during calamities and crises.

Throughout the pandemic, Robredo has been active in initiating her own COVID-19 response efforts—from free swab tests and drive-through vaccinations to providing free shuttle services and accommodations to health care workers.

She also partnered with public and private organizations in her Angat Buhay program to support poor communities through provisions for food security and nutrition, universal health care, public education, rural development, housing and resettlement, and women empowerment.

-- Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News