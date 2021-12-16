VP says ready to help Odette relief ops

Vice President Leni Robredo consults with BPO employees during a press conference in Cebu City with former Mayor Tommy Osmeña and his wife, Margot, who is running for mayor of Cebu City, on Monday. Jay Ganzon, OVP



MANILA— Leaders should get on the ground and see to the welfare of calamity survivors, Vice President Leni Robredo said on Thursday, as the Philippines braced for the onslaught of powerful Typhoon Odette.

Robredo said situational reports sometimes fail to capture the magnitude of a disaster.

Asked how important it was for a leader to be visible during a calamity, she said, "Nakakalakas siya ng loob na una, ‘yong number one na mensahe na binibigay mo na hindi sila papabayaan. ‘Yong number 2 na ‘pag nandun ka, maraming pwedeng gawin."

(It gives people courage because number one, you send the message that you will not neglect them. Number 2, if you are there, a lot can be done.)

"Puwede mong kausapin ‘yong mga agencies na kinakailanganan ng tulong na pumunta na. Tapos ‘yong private sector, ‘pag nakita niya na nandoon ka, tapos humingi ka sa kanila ng tulong, mas madali din silang tumulong kasi alam nila na alam mo ang situation on the ground," she said in a chance interview.

(You can tell agencies that help needs to get there. As for the private sector, if they see you there and you ask for their help, it will be easier for them to assist because they know you are aware of the situation on the ground.)

Robredo last year drew President Rodrigo Duterte's ire when he alleged that she "practically lied" about his whereabouts during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, which left dozens dead.

The hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo or "where is the President" trended as Duterte attended a virtual summit with fellow Southeast Asian leaders, while Typhoon Ulysses inundated the capital and other areas in Luzon.

Robredo said she never inquired about the President's whereabouts and instead, only forwarded to the military distress calls from people trapped on their rooftops by floods in Cagayan Valley.

Robredo said she would be "very hands-on" during disasters if she is elected president next year.

"Ako, alam ito ng mga constituents ko sa distrito, na before, during, and after every sakuna, nandun ako. Gusto kong sabihin nandun ako for as long as I'm needed, hindi 'yung parang nagpakita lang ako," said Robredo, who previously served as Congress representative.

(My constituents in the district know that before, during, and after every calamity, I was there. I want to say that I will be there for as long as I'm needed, and I won't just be there for show.)

Robredo said her office has started coordinating with officials about evacuation efforts in Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and other areas in typhoon Odette's path.

"Alam natin, ‘yung problema ‘pag mandatory evacuation kasi talaga kailangan maraming pagkain. So ito kasi, iba-ibang lugar. Iba-ibang lugar, iba-iba ‘yung pangangailangan," said the Vice President.

"Sinabi ko sa kanila na kung ano pa ‘yung kailangan, sabihin sa ’min. Pero ang tinitignan na namin ngayon na magpadala na ng team, para may nag-aasikaso na on the ground para mabilis," she added.

(We know that the problem with mandatory evacuation is there should be a lot of food. But in this case, it involves various areas. Different areas have different needs. I told them to inform us of what is needed. But we are also looking at sending a team so that coordination on the ground would be faster.)

On Facebook, she urged donation drives to be deferred until Friday so that there would be more information on what is needed. "Para lang po mas organized tayo (just so that we are more organized)," she said.

Odette is expected to hit land on Thursday, bringing strong winds and rain in what would be the 15th typhoon, and one of the strongest, to hit the Philippines this year.